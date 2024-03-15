Loitering munitions hit targets in live fire testing in Utah

Military Embedded Systems

March 15, 2024

IRVINE, California. Anduril Industries conducted a live fire test of their ALTIUS-700M loitering munition at the U.S. Army's Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah in September, striking targets across six missions, the company announced in a statement.

The ALTIUS-700M, part of the ALTIUS family of modular munitions, has a payload capacity of up to 33 pounds, comparable to an AGM-114 Hellfire missile, the company says. The design allows for a variety of missions, including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T), as well as kinetic strikes, the statement reads, adding that the recent test featured the ALTIUS-700M with a live warhead and demonstrated its effectiveness in hitting armored targets and infrastructure.

The ALTIUS-700M offers an operational range of up to 100 miles and a flight time of 75 minutes, providing extended loitering capabilities using advanced autonomy and an interface enabling a single operator to control multiple units simultaneously for various missions, the statement reads. The system's modular and open architecture allows for integration with different payloads and mission software.

Anduril will also invest in a new manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia, to increase the production of the ALTIUS systems.

