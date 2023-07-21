Military Embedded Systems

Loitering munitions system to be supplied to Hungary by Rheinmetall

July 21, 2023

Loitering munitions system to be supplied to Hungary by Rheinmetall
DUSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall AG has won an order for Hero Loitering Munitions from Hungary, with delivery planned for 2024 to 2025, according to the company's statement.

The Hero Loitering Munitions, a product line developed under a cooperative agreement between Rheinmetall and UVision Air Ltd. of Israel, are equipped with autonomous target engagement capabilities, the company says. The loitering munitions circle over the target zone, assisting in the identification and tracking of enemy targets and analyzing potential targets, the statement adds.

Designed for environments with no GPS reception or jammed radio connections, the Hero systems are used worldwide by various armed forces, the company says. They are used against a variety of targets, including infantry, moving light vehicles, tanks, enemy field fortifications, air defense systems, and infrastructure.

