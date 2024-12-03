Long range maneuvering projectile to be advanced under U.S. Navy contract

Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) won a contract from the U.S. Navy to advance its Long Range Maneuvering Projectile (LRMP) prototype for offensive strike capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded through Advanced Technology International under the Naval Surface Technology Innovation Consortium's Other Transaction Authority, will focus on maturing and demonstrating the LRMP system for use with existing 155 mm artillery platforms, the statement reads.

The LRMP is designed to achieve extended range and enhanced maneuverability, enabling precision strikes and support for missions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. The company says the system can deliver effective targeting at distances of 120 kilometers or more, exceeding the range of conventional artillery.

GA-EMS has conducted testing to assess the LRMP's aerodynamics, survivability, and performance and plans to initiate glide testing at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah under the first task order. The contract includes a five-year period of performance for further testing, manufacturing, and system integration, the statement adds.

