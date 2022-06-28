Military drone market worth $17B by 2028: report

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Division, fly 3D printed unmanned aircraft system (ODSUAS small) with a civilian contractor on Camp Lejeune, N.C. (US Military photo) BANGALORE, India. The global military drone market will continue to rise dramatically in the coming years, increasing from $11.8 billion in 2022 to $17.3 billion in 2028, according to a report.

The market research, produced by Valuates Reports, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028 as demand grows for unmanned air, ground, surface, and undersea vehicles in militaries around the world.

Specifically, the report says to expect particularly high growth in the areas of mapping, surveying, monitoring, transporting, and combat operations.

Today, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is one of the primary ways military drones are used, but future unmanned vehicles are likely to increasingly focus on areas such as electronic attack, strike missions, communication relays, and combat search and rescue, among other missions, the report added.

The report, "Global Military Drone Market Outlook 2022," is available here.