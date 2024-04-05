Naval Research Lab will show cross-domain defense tech at Sea-Air-Space 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

NRL image SEA-AIR-SPACE 2024--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will showcase cross-domain defense technologies at next week's Sea-Air-Space Conference and Exposition, set to be held April 8-10 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Among the novel technologies NRL is showing are its Inertial Navigation Interferometer, a Continuous 3D-Cooled Atom Beam Interferometer derived from a patent pending cold and continuous beam of atoms to explore atom-interferometry based inertial measurement systems as a path to reduce drift in naval navigation systems and potentially provide the Navy the ability to operate in GPS-denied environments; its Close-in Covert Autonomous Disposable Aircraft (CICADA) mk5 technology, a small low-cost sensor emplacement glider; the flying sea glider program, which is focused on developing a patent-pending underwater glider that delivers itself by flying above the water, and the Hybrid Tiger research program, which integrates technologies from several power and energy programs into a single unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for multiday endurance.

Other programs NRL will show include its rotary wing UAV, its Rapid Microwave Prototyping Systems (RaMPS) that provides a flexible development platform for rapid deployment of novel state-of-the-art microwave technology to keep pace with U.S. adversaries and protect the warfighter, and its Scientific Development Squadron ONE (VXS) 1, a team that conducts airborne scientific experimentation and advanced technology development through worldwide operations supporting Navy and national science and technology priorities and warfighting goals.

Showgoers may visit the NRL booth at #301.



