Naval strike missiles to be provided to Spanish navy by Kongsberg

Image courtesy Kongsberg MADRID, Spain. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace won a contract from the Spanish navy to provide Naval Strike Missiles (NSM), the company announced in a statement. Valued at EUR 305 million, this contract will result in the first deployment of the NSM on the F-110 class frigate, presently being built by Navantia.

Additionally, the missiles are slated for installation on the F-100 frigates during their mid-life updates and on future naval vessels.

The selection of NSM by the Spanish Navy occurred in 2022, and this marks Kongsberg's first missile contract facilitated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), according to the statement. The agreement not only involves the missile supply but also includes a parallel cooperation agreement with the Directorate General for Armament and Material (DiGAM), which aims to foster industrial collaboration and enhance Spanish industry's role, the statement adds.

Kongsberg and DiGAM are also exploring the establishment of comprehensive lifecycle maintenance for NSM at the Rota Naval Base, which would involve local industry participation, the company says.