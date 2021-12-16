Military Embedded Systems

Next Gen OPIR GEO missile warning payload completes environmental testing

News

December 16, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Next Gen OPIR GEO missile warning payload completes environmental testing
Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The Northrop Grumman Corporation and Ball Aerospace team announced the achievement of three milestones on production of its Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next Gen OPIR) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) Engineering Development Unit (EDU) payload.

According to the companies, the missile warning sensor payload is being developed for the U.S. Space Force’s GEO missile warning satellites built by spacecraft prime contractor Lockheed Martin.

Officials claim that the team completed three rounds of tests in its production cycle including ambient functional testing, thermal vacuum chamber testing, and acoustic testing. These tests simulate life in orbit to ensure the payload is prepared for the harsh space environment. With these payload tests complete, the team is nearing the first GEO satellite launch in 2025.

The Next Gen OPIR GEO program is a space-based missile warning constellation designed to detect and track current and emerging threats from hostile entities around the globe. It is the latest evolution of the U.S. Space Force’s missile warning satellite constellation.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Ball Aerospace

10 Longs Peak Drive
Broomfield, CO 80021
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
Comms - Spectrum Management
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Jamco America Announces Extensive Testing Service Capabilities for Entire Product Design Cycle
More Avionics
Unmanned
Northrop Grumman image.
News
Next Gen OPIR GEO missile warning payload completes environmental testing
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo.
News
High energy laser weapon system tested with the U.S. Navy
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic: SAIC
News
Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems
More Cyber