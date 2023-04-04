Portable VTOL UAS from Insitu debuts at Sea-Air-Space 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Insitu image. SEA-AIR-SPACE 2023--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Insitu (a Boeing company) announced the debut of its Integrator vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) at this week's Navy League's Sea-Air-Space conference and exhibition. Integrator VTOL launches vertically on ships or land without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance.

According to the announcement, Integrator VTOL is different as it is designed to operate as a portable system in tight quarters -- such as ship decks -- and in challenging maritime conditions. The UAS does not require stationary launch and recovery equipment, which enables expeditionary (ship-to-ship, ship-to-land) portability and modularity across both UAS hardware and payloads while minimizing impact to other flight operations.

Insitu officials say that the VTOL has greater than 16 hours of endurance carrying 40 pounds of modular payloads. Diane Rose, Insitu president and CEO, stated that Integrator is appropriate for use in even the "most extreme maritime environments and sea states, without sacrificing valuable transport, deck, or hangar space."

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit Insitu at Boeing booth #1337.