Precision strike missiles contract for U.S. Army won by Lockheed Martin

March 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Lockheed Martin

DALLAS, Texas. Lockheed Martin won a $219 million contract to increase production of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

This agreement marks the fourth production contract for the long-range surface-to-surface missile, aimed at boosting production capacity to fulfill Army requirements. The PrSM, a component of the U.S. Army's modernization efforts, had its first deliveries in December 2023, following a successful production qualification test in November, the statement reads.

The missile features open systems architecture, modularity for future upgrades, and compatibility with existing systems, the company says.

