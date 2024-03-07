Prototype armored vehicle with uncrewed weapon delivered to U.S. Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

YORK, Pennsylvania. BAE Systems has delivered an Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) Turreted Mortar prototype to the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The vehicle, equipped with the Patria NEMO remote-controlled 120mm turreted mortar system, integrates a top plate system called the External Mission Equipment Package (ExMEP), facilitating the attachment of various turrets, the statement reads. The company says this design enhances the vehicle's adaptability and offers new avenues for combat support.

Developed through a joint effort by the U.S. Army, BAE Systems, and partners KONGSBERG/Patria, the AMPV prototype utilizes the existing AMPV chassis while also offering the ability to support Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions, where up to five mortar rounds can strike targets at the same time, whether the vehicle is stationary or mobile, the statement reads.