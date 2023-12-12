Military Embedded Systems

Semi-autonomous craft from Saab ordered by U.S. Navy for Kuwait forces

News

December 12, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

LINKÖPING, Sweden. Saab won a contract with the U.S. Navy to provide a Double Eagle semi-autonomous remotely operated vehicle (SAROV) for the naval forces of Kuwait. 

According to the contract announcement, the Double Eagle ROV system is already used by naval forces in a number of countries to support mine countermeasure (MCM) missions. In the SAROV configuration, the company says, the vehicle can be used both as an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for detection, classification, and identification and as an ROV for mine disposal.

The ROVs can be launched from any type of ship, from the shore, or from another, smaller, craft; the Double Eagle measures 3 meters (9.84 feet) long and can be housed in a standard container. 

The company says that although the SAROV was developed and produced at Saab in Sweden, this most recent sale -- the U.S. Navy is procuring this system as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for Kuwait’s naval force -- is actually a milestone in expanding the production of this Swedish technology to the U.S.

Saab's Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division, which has offices in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, will produce parts of this system in close collaboration with other production sites in Sweden, the U.K., and Denmark.  

Featured Companies

Saab

85 Collamer Crossings Pkwy
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Website

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms