SkyStriker loitering munitions to be supplied to European country by Elbit Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Eblit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems Ltd. has won a $95 million contract to provide its SkyStriker loitering munitions to an unnamed European country, according to a company statement.

The contract covers two years and includes the supply of several hundred SkyStriker units.

SkyStriker is a fully autonomous loitering munition capable of identifying and engaging targets with a warhead weighing up to 10 kg. The system can be launched from various platforms, including Elbit's Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) rocket artillery systems, according to the company.

With an electric engine, the SkyStriker can operate covertly for up to two hours and has a range of 100 km, and it maintains operator oversight ("man in the loop") even when GPS and communication systems are compromised, the company says.