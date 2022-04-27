Military Embedded Systems

Small UAS from uAvionix completes integration of avionics systems

April 27, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022--Orlando. Small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) maker uAvionix announced that its Beluga familiy of small uncrewed aircraft has completed its integration of various avionics from the uAvionix certifiable low-SWaP [size, weight, and power] ecosystem, including the George G3 autopilot, microLink CNPC radio system, and truFYX EXT GPS.

Systems on the upgraded Beluga sUAS -- a small drone intended for tasks including medical transportation, precision farming, search and rescue, and last-mile delivery -- will include the uAvionix George G3, a CubePilot-based autopilot designed to DAL-C safety standards; the truFYX EXT GPS, which integrates a small-SWaP system at a low price; and the upcoming ability to operate on skyLink C-band communications radios, fully integrated with the George autopilot. 

Show attendees can visit uAvionix at Booth #1524.

