Small UAS from uAvionix completes integration of avionics systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: uAvionix AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022--Orlando. Small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) maker uAvionix announced that its Beluga familiy of small uncrewed aircraft has completed its integration of various avionics from the uAvionix certifiable low-SWaP [size, weight, and power] ecosystem, including the George G3 autopilot, microLink CNPC radio system, and truFYX EXT GPS.

Systems on the upgraded Beluga sUAS -- a small drone intended for tasks including medical transportation, precision farming, search and rescue, and last-mile delivery -- will include the uAvionix George G3, a CubePilot-based autopilot designed to DAL-C safety standards; the truFYX EXT GPS, which integrates a small-SWaP system at a low price; and the upcoming ability to operate on skyLink C-band communications radios, fully integrated with the George autopilot.

