Military Embedded Systems

Space Systems Command advances response to on-orbit threats

News

February 14, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

A Sept. 2023 Firefly Aerospace mission lifts off. Firefly Aerospace photo

CEDAR PARK, Tex. Space-launch services provider Firefly Aerospace announced that the company won a $21.81 million contract to launch the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) VICTUS SOL Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission.

The VICTUS SOL mission -- expected to launch sometime in 2025 or 2026 -- is intended to demonstrate rapid launch capabilities, including the ability to quickly respond and adapt to on-orbit threats. The project, according to the USSF release, is designed to boost the speed and agility of warfighters, enabling them to enhance their response capabilities during in-orbit operations.

The USSF details the terms of the contract: The VICTUS SOL launch service contract was competed on the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract managed by the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) within SSC’s Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office (PEO). The Space Safari Office, within SSC’s PEO for Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power, is the lead organization for the USSF’s TacRS initiatives and is the end-to-end mission lead for VICTUS SOL.

