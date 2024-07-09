Supersonic strike missile to be developed for Norway by Kongsberg

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

KONGSBERG, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for the initial development phase of the Supersonic Strike Missile (3SM), which is set to be deployed on future vessels from 2035, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, valued at up to 1.5 billion NOK for the first development phase, aims to maintain and further develop existing expertise within missile technology in Norway. Kongsberg, in partnership with Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland, will lead the development with significant involvement from German and Norwegian subcontractors, according to the statement.

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and Nammo will also contribute to the project. The 3SM missile is designed to enhance the Armed Forces' deterrence capability and improve the ability to engage long-range targets, and it will be deployed on both Norwegian and German naval vessels, the statement reads.