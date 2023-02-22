UAS and robotics support for Saudi Arabia to be performed by Collins Aerospace

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. Collins Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to develop uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and robotics, the company announced in a statement.

The company says its mission systems hardware, software, radio communication, imaging, and sensor development capabilities will be part of the agreement. These products will be included on locally produced UAS systems from SRB Aerial Systems as part of Saudi Arabia's push for locally owned and manufactured products, the statement adds.

“Together, SRB Aerial Systems and Collins Aerospace will develop the framework to support research and development of strategic UAS and robotic technologies for the Saudi forces as we [aim] to grow our offering with UAS weapons and Urban Air Mobility solutions,” said Major General (ret.) Ahmed Al-Jehani, Chief Executive Officer of SRB Aerial Systems, in the statement.

A flight trial is planned for the second quarter of 2023, which will include engineering and product integration.