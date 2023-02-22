Military Embedded Systems

UAS and robotics support for Saudi Arabia to be performed by Collins Aerospace

News

February 22, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAS and robotics support for Saudi Arabia to be performed by Collins Aerospace

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. Collins Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to develop uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and robotics, the company announced in a statement.

The company says its mission systems hardware, software, radio communication, imaging, and sensor development capabilities will be part of the agreement. These products will be included on locally produced UAS systems from SRB Aerial Systems as part of Saudi Arabia's push for locally owned and manufactured products, the statement adds.

“Together, SRB Aerial Systems and Collins Aerospace will develop the framework to support research and development of strategic UAS and robotic technologies for the Saudi forces as we [aim] to grow our offering with UAS weapons and Urban Air Mobility solutions,” said Major General (ret.) Ahmed Al-Jehani, Chief Executive Officer of SRB Aerial Systems, in the statement.

A flight trial is planned for the second quarter of 2023, which will include engineering and product integration.

Featured Companies

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - Radio
Avionics
Story
Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role

February 15, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Easing radar integration with SDR

February 20, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Navy image
News
Naval exercise integrates AI and unmanned technology

February 21, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Cybersecurity project from DoD hits targets, moves to next phase

February 22, 2023
More Cyber