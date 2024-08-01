UAS-based software-defined network gets successful U.S. gov tryout

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Somewear Labs

SAN FRANCISCO. Critical-communications solution provider Somewear Labs announced that it successfully demonstrated the ability to provide resilient connectivity across heterogeneous autonomous platforms and ensure effective and secure uncrewed aerial system (UAS) operations in complex battlefield environments.

During a recent three-day event, Somewear Labs -- together with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD-AS), Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and industry partners AgEagle, Skydio, Auterion GS, and AX Enterprize -- the company reports that the team successfully conducted flight operations while relying on Somewear’s software-defined network as the communications backbone.

The demonstration tested the integration of the DIU's Blue UAS program with the Collaborative Low-Altitude UAS Integration Effort (CLUE) Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) system, which is aimeds at enabling the safe, secure, and efficient operations of UAS within the National Airspace System.

AgEagle and Skydio used third-party ground-control hardware and software to manage their UASs, while software developers Auterion GS supported the integration of Somewear's Android application in QGC-Gov, a government-owned UAS software; the ground-control stations ran Somewear’s Android application in the background, granting access to Somewear’s software-defined network and data flow. The Somewear Labs Node was connected to each ground-control station using SmartRouting, a proprietary networking protocol, to route data across multiple networks, a connection that enabled both UAS and pilot telemetry data to be sent across the mesh network to a WiFi backhaul and then to the mission-command center.

"This collaboration not only marks an advancement in managing unmanned aerial systems but also underscores our commitment to supporting the last mile of JADC2. Our software-defined network is designed to ensure mission-critical data can be shared between warfighters, battlefield assets, and command centers,” said James Kubik, CEO at Somewear Labs. “Our integration framework allows us to integrate with strategic command’s preferred operational platform to extend situational awareness across all echelons of an operation.”