UAS intro: Tekever's ARX platform can launch and control swarms

April 24, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: Tekever

XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Tekever, a UAS [uncrewed aerial system] company in Lisbon, Portugal, debuted its modular ARX platform at this week's AUVSI XPONENTIAL trade show. 

The ARX -- which Tekever says is its first UAS to include swarm capabilities -- allows the user to choose an array of sensors, whether EO/IR, LIDAR, SAR, or and SIGINT/COMINT/ELINT. The ARX also features advanced onboard artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) capabilities, SATCOM and mesh connectivity, and the ability to operate in GNSS-denied environments at sea and over land. 

In conjunction with the ARX launch, Tekever also offers the "ARX Digital Twin," a model of the system that can serve as digital counterpart for purposes of simulation, integration, testing, monitoring, and maintenance. 

The ARX is slated to hit the market in 2025. 

