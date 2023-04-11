Military Embedded Systems

UAV market to reach $52 billion by 2027: report

News

April 11, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAV market to reach $52 billion by 2027: report

PALM BEACH, Florida. The global uncrewed aircraft market will grow from $30 billion in 2023 to $52 billion by 2027 as demand continues to grow worldwide, a new report predicts.

The report, from Financial News Media, states that the uncrewed air vehicle (UAV) market has been expanding rapidly in recent years and that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

"Increasing defense spending is expected to propel the growth of the UAV drone market going forward," the report states. "Major players in the UAV drone sector are focused on technological advancement to sustain their market position."

The report notes that the market was expected to grow from $26.03 billion to $29.93 billion from 2022 to 2023 alone.

