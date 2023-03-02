Military Embedded Systems

Unmanned turrets, autonomous mortar systems to be supplied to Romania by Elbit Systems

March 02, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a $120 million contract to supply unmanned turrets, weapon stations, and mortar systems to the Romanian Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

This contract builds up on a previous agreement. The three-year deal would include UT30 MK2 turrets, RCWS, and the SPEAR mortar systems, all fully integrated onboard the GDELS' 'Piranha V' APC, the company says.

The unmanned turret integrates weapon systems, fire control systems, sensors, and display systems to improve situational awareness and target acquisition, and SPEAR is an autonomous and computerized vehicular mortar system, the statement adds.

