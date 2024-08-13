Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force weapons systems support to be provided by HII

August 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via U.S. Air Force

MCLEAN, Virginia. HII's Mission Technologies division won a $209 million contract to support the development and sustainment of the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) fighter and bomber weapons systems, the company announced in a statement.

Under the five-year task order, HII will provide research, analysis, and support to the USAF's Fighters and Advanced Aircraft and Bomber Directorates, with work focusing on ensuring that weapons systems are mission-capable and effective across various warfighting scenarios, the statement reads.

The contract was awarded through the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (IAC) multiple award contract (MAC), managed by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, according to the statement. Work will be carried out at multiple Air Force bases.

