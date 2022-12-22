Military Embedded Systems

UUV from HII will carry synthetic aperture sonar from Kraken Robotics

December 22, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image: Kraken Robotics

ST. JOHN’S, NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada. A synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) system from Kraken Robotics will be the standard payload offering on Huntington Ingalls Industry's (HII’s) new REMUS 620 Medium Class unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).  

According to the company announcement, SAS is becoming the tool of choice for mine countermeasure (MCM) operations, supplanting the older side scan sonar technology, due to its significantly increased resolution and higher area coverage rates compared to legacy side scan sonar.

The system design of the Kraken SAS fits the REMUS 620’s modular payload and battery architecture, says the company announcement, as it enables both 60 cm and 120 cm array offerings, making room for additional sensor or battery payloads as needed and enables high-resolution, real-time onboard beamforming which supports embedded ATR.

 

