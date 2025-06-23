UUV launched and recovered via torpedo tube, U.S. Navy reports

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo credit: HII/U.S. Navy NORFOLK, Va. The U.S. Navy reported that the USS Delaware -- a Virginia-class attack submarine -- successfully executed the first-ever forward-deployed submarine torpedo tube launch and recovery of an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) to complete a tactical objective, using the Yellow Moray UUV, marking a major technological milestone in autonomous system development.

According to the Navy report, during June 2025 the HII-built Yellow Moray UUV executed a preprogrammed mission profile that demonstrated the feasibility of deploying robotic and autonomous systems from submarines, thereby showcasing the possibilities for clandestine operations and battlespace preparation. As part of the operation, Delaware executed three Yellow Moray UUV sorties of between six and 10 hours, each using the same vehicle, validating the reliability of the system and the ability to execute multiple missions without the need for divers to launch and recover the vehicle.

The Navy's report of the missions means that the door is open for wider integration of robotic and autonomous systems with submarines that enable a wider range of missions with reduced risk to personnel, including seabed mapping, mine detection, and intelligence gathering. The Navy says that the autonomous nature of UUVs enables them to operate in areas inaccessible or too dangerous for manned submarines and provides valuable insight and situational awareness to the operational commander.



