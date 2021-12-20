UUV performers chosen for Phase 2 of DARPA Manta Ray program

UUV performers chosen for Phase 2 of DARPA Manta Ray programNews
December 20, 2021
ARLINGTON, Va. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has tapped Northrop Grumman Systems and Martin Defense Group win Phase 2 contracts to continue the Manta Ray unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) program.
DARPA initiated the Manta Ray program in 2020 in an effort to demonstrate innovative technologies that enabled payload-carrying UUVs to operate on long-duration, long-range missions in ocean environments. Both Northrop Grumman and Martin Defense Group, an engineering and naval-architecture company, are each developing unique full-scale demonstration vehicles.
In Phase 1 of the Manta Ray program, contenders designed and conducted preliminary testing on novel approaches surrounding energy management, UUV reliability, biofouling and corrosion control, navigation, and undersea obstacle avoidance.
