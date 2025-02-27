Military Embedded Systems

Underwater drone batteries to be provided to unnamed defense customer by Kraken Robotics

February 27, 2025

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland. Kraken Robotics won $34 million in orders for its SeaPower pressure-tolerant batteries, including a $31 million order from an unnamed defense industry client, the company announced in a statement.

The orders support uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) operations across the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, with two additional commercial clients placing orders totaling $3 million, the statement reads. In response to the demand, Kraken signed a lease for a new battery production facility in Nova Scotia, which is expected to become operational by late 2025.

The new facility will add 60,000 square feet of office and production space, tripling Kraken’s battery production capacity, the company says. Kraken’s subsea lithium polymer batteries are designed to extend the endurance of UUVs while reducing operational costs for defense and commercial subsea applications.

