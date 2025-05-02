Wireless power platform for persistent drone ISR to be showcased by GuRu at SOF Week 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via GuRu PASADENA, California. GuRu Wireless will demonstrate its wireless energy transfer system for enabling persistent flight of small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) during SOF Week 2025, the company announced in a statement.

The company’s 24 GHz wireless power transfer platform is designed to keep sUAS airborne without the need for battery swaps, charging stops, or tethered connections, the statement reads. The system is intended to support continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations by enabling near-indefinite flight time.

GuRu’s demonstration will take place in the Accelerator Alley exhibit area at the Marriott Water Street in Tampa, Florida, from May 6–7. According to the company, the platform uses fully synchronous, scalable transmission to beam power to untethered drones in flight.

The solution is being positioned for defense and national security applications where conventional power sources limit endurance and ISR coverage. GuRu says the system has undergone multiple proof-of-concept projects and is now advancing toward full integration for operational deployment.