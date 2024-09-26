Military Embedded Systems

1-slot 3U OpenVPX backplanes released by Pixus Technologies

News

September 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

1-slot 3U OpenVPX backplanes released by Pixus Technologies
Image via Pixus Technologies

WATERLOO, Ontario. Pixus Technologies introduced new 1-slot 3U OpenVPX backplanes, including versions compatible with MultiGig RT3, the company announced in a statement.

These backplanes, designed for high-speed data transfer, support 25Gbaud/s signaling and enable the use of 100GbE cards, the statement reads. In addition to the VPX-only versions, the backplanes feature designs with VITA 67.3c and VITA 67.3d cutouts for RF and optical connector inserts. Options for Meritec rear shrouds and cables are also available, the company says.

Pixus Technologies says the company is expanding its portfolio to include higher-performance options. The company provides backplane and chassis systems that are aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard for commercial, development, and military rugged applications, according to the statement.

