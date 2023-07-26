Military Embedded Systems

3U VPX graphics card aligned with SOSA released by EIZO

News

July 26, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

3U VPX graphics card aligned with SOSA released by EIZO
Image via EIZO

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc. has launched the Condor GR2S-A4500-ETH, a 3U OpenVPX graphics card aligned with Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) standards and designed for compute-intensive sensor processing applications, the company announced in a statement.

The new card is designed to function within high-performance embedded computing (HPEC) systems, and it is built on the NVIDIA RTX A4500 GPU (Ampere Architecture), supporting the CUDA software suite and NVIDIA ConnectX®-7 SmartNIC, the company says. This allows it to offer high-speed Ethernet for data transfers up to 100 Gigabits per second, according to the company.

The Condor GR2S-A4500-ETH is equipped with dedicated H.265/H.264 encode and decode engines for real-time ISR data collection and analysis, which facilitates the processing of data from multiple sensors and makes instant, actionable intelligence possible through machine learning, the company says.

This graphics card enables high-speed data transfer and improved storage performance, and it is designed to meet MIL-STD-810 for defense and aerospace environmental specifications for temperature, shock, vibration, and power, according to the statement.

