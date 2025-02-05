7Starlake Introducing PCIe104-MH: Intel® Meteor Lake (H) Core Ultra SBC

Press Release

Rugged, compact, expandable. The PC104 is an industry-standard form factor with many advantages – stable, reliable, flexible, expandable, and rugged – something you’re looking for in your next military system design.

We are excited to unveil the latest addition to our PCIe/104 product line: PCIe104-MH, designed to redefine performance and efficiency for embedded systems. Powered by the cutting-edge Intel® Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 165H (16 Cores, 2.5/5.0 GHz), PCIe/104-MH delivers superior processing power with faster CPU benchmarks (48 TOPS) and significantly low power consumption (28W). Its advanced architecture ensures optimal performance for military, defense, AI-enabled applications, and other mission-critical industries.

When it comes to enhanced performance, the Intel® Meteor Lake-H 14th Gen processors excels in every way. Meeting the strictest SWaP (Size, Weight, and Power) requirements, it has efficient power usage: 28W base power ideal for applications requiring power savings, robust performance, and compact dimensions (148mm x 110mm) with the operating in extreme environments (-40°C to 85°C). Also, it sustains the modular expandability: PCIe/104 Express Type 2 slots, dual Mini PCIe, M.2 NVMe (Gen 4.0x4), and SlimSAS (PCI-Ex8) expansions for diverse customization. Further integrated GPU options from Modular design –MXM Type A/B, NVIDIA RTX™ 2000 Ada, 3500 Ada, and 5000 Ada shall bring the optimal experiences.

PCIe/104 is a rugged, stackable, compact embedded computing solution with modular architecture, reducing time-to-market and costs, ideal for defense, and mission-critical applications.

Key Features:

 PCI/104 Express Type2 Slot for Open Modular Architecture

 Standard MXM Type 3.1 Support NVIDIA QUADRO(Ada Lovelace)®GPU

 Intel 14th Meteor Lake-H Core Ultra Processor

 Multi-Expansions include Dual Mini PCIe Express Slots

 GPU can be targeted for 4 Mini Display port outputs

Environmental Specifications:

 Temperature: -40 C to +85 C

 Storage temperature: -40°C to 85°C

 Relative Humidity: 10% to 90%, non-condensing

7Starlake Co., Ltd.

14325 Willard Road UNIT K Chantilly VA 20151

Website: https://7starlake.com/

e-mail : [email protected]