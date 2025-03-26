Autonomous launcher system completes live fire demo for U.S. Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon FORT IRWIN, California. Raytheon completed a live fire demonstration of its DeepStrike autonomous mobile launcher at the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence event, the company announced in a statement.

The test featured a self-driving vehicle equipped with Raytheon’s precision missile launcher, developed under the Joint Reduced Range Rocket program. The system integrates technologies from several partners: Forterra supplied the autonomy software, Oshkosh Defense provided the vehicle platform and electronics, and Ursa Major built the missile’s rocket motor, the statement reads.

According to the company, the DeepStrike launcher is designed to operate without a driver in complex battlefield environments, including varied terrain and adverse weather. The system is intended to improve mobility, survivability, and magazine depth for long-range fires missions, while supporting multiple missile types.

The launcher and missile used in the demonstration were developed through a rapid prototyping initiative. Further autonomy testing will continue over the next year to include both offensive and defensive operations in operationally realistic conditions, the company says.