Concurrent Technologies Launch Vulcan

Press Release

Vulcan is the latest in a series of new systems-orientated solutions and represents a further expansion of our systems-based product portfolio. Concurrent Technologies are recognized globally as specialists in the design, development, and manufacture of high-end Plug In Cards (PICs) for critical applications, and this latest Development System launch follows the recent release of Helios, a Rugged Vision System and Hermod, a Rugged Switching System.

Vulcan, which has been designed in alignment with the SOSAtm Technical Standard, is based on the popular 3U VPX form factor and provides a solution for customers starting VPX projects based on Intel® processor PICs.

Providing support for both 100G Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4, Vulcan can accommodate four conduction-cooled and four air-cooled PICs, enabling a range of fully adaptable and customizable configurations to suit multiple customer application requirements.

Brent Salgat, President of Concurrent Technologies Inc, noted on the launch of Vulcan: ‘It is an exciting time at Concurrent Technologies as we continue developing and evolving our Systems-based product portfolio to meet the bespoke requirements of our envelope-pushing clients. The launch of Vulcan, which closely follows the recent release of our Helios and Hermod systems, represents our organization’s ambition to become synonymous with best-in-class systems products and a market leader in this sector.’