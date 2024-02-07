Military Embedded Systems

Drone facility in UAE to be expanded by Schiebel after South Korea contract

News

February 07, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel announced a major expansion of its facilities in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the development and production of its Camcopter S-300 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) following a "substantial" order by the South Korean Navy for S-300s equipped with advanced sensor suites, the company announced in a statement.

The S-300 is designed for long-endurance missions and has a payload capacity of up to 250 kg, and it is designed for Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, including submarine detection and early missile threat warning, the statement reads. The company says the UAS is also capable of performing heavy-lift resupply missions over difficult terrain.

Schiebel's choice of Abu Dhabi as the hub for this expansion is the latest development since the region became a focal point for the company in 2005, when the UAE became the launch customer for Schiebel's widely used Camcopter S-100 UAS, the statement adds.

