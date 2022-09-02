New platform enables fast technology adoption for the most compute-intensive applications

New platform enables fast technology adoption for the most compute-intensive applicationsEletter Product
The new Model 8258 6U development platform based on a dual AMD-Xilinx Versal® AI Core SCFE6931 device is a ready-to-run, proven and tested platform that enables engineers to start application development right “out of the box,” saving valuable time and reducing project risk. The 8258 development platform streamlines the path to immediately start unlocking the tremendous performance needed for advanced defense system solutions.