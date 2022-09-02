Military Embedded Systems

New platform enables fast technology adoption for the most compute-intensive applications

Eletter Product

 

  • Two Versal AI Core ACAP processors on the 6U board doubles the heterogeneous processing resources available
  • Optional support for four optical 100 GigE interfaces for fast, parallel processing and data throughput
  • Navigator design suite supported for control and IP development with examples to get started immediately
  • Ideal for artificial intelligence applications such as target classification, signal decoding/decryption, image recognition and pattern recognition
   Model 8258 6U

The new Model 8258 6U development platform based on a dual AMD-Xilinx Versal® AI Core SCFE6931 device is a ready-to-run, proven and tested platform that enables engineers to start application development right “out of the box,” saving valuable time and reducing project risk. The 8258 development platform streamlines the path to immediately start unlocking the tremendous performance needed for advanced defense system solutions.

Download Datasheet

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Unmanned
Jose Davila/Air Force
News
$5 billion missile defense contract from MDA won by Boeing

September 01, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey M. Richardson
News
Sub photonics mast market to grow rapidly in next 6 years: report

September 02, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: U.S. Army
News
AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds

August 29, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Photo via NASA
News
NASA to launch 3rd polar orbiting satellite in November

September 01, 2022
More Comms