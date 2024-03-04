PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XPand9020 Intel Xeon D-2700 processor-based 2U rackmount server

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XPand9020 Intel Xeon D-2700 processor-based 2U rackmount serverSponsored Story
March 04, 2024
This week’s product, Extreme Engineering Solutions’ (X-ES’) XPand9020 2U rackmount server, features dual Intel Xeon D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors with a tightly coupled Xilinx Versal Prime VM1402 security ACAP, and two 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports. It is targeted at secure networking and computationally heavy aerospace and defense applications in extreme environments.
Supporting a standard 2U rackmount form factor with four PCI Express Gen4-capable expansion sites across seven slots, the XPand9020 is an open systems architecture design. The device also has ruggedization features that enable performance in environmentally challenging applications without modifications or enhancements.
Intel Advantage
The Intel Xeon D-2700 processors are power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) packages with integrated 40 Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed connectivity. Offering significant improvements over existing Xeon D processors in terms of sheer processing power and memory density, Ice Lake-D technology is ideal for computationally heavy applications. With native temperature support between -40 °C up to +85 °C and featuring high-density BGA packages, these processors are built to support rugged applications in more diverse conditions than ever before.
Xeon D-2700 series High Core Count (CCC) products provide maximum processing capabilities in up to 20 cores for high-performance computing with four memory channels.
These new processors come with full support from Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IoTG). Intel has committed to 15-year availability for this new family of processors, making them a reliable component in solutions for years to come.
FPGA Highlights
- Xilinx Versal Prime VM1402 security ACAP
- 16 GB LPDDR4 ECC SDRAM
- External Gigabit Ethernet interface to SFP cage
- 512 MB configuration flash
- One x8 PCI Express Gen3-capable interface to each processor subsystem (two total)
Other Features
- Four PCI Express expansion sites across seven slots
- Ruggedized design
- Up to 128 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM across four channels per socket, for a total of 256 GB
- Two 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Three 3.5-inch hot-swap SATA drive bays
- Four RS-232 serial ports
- IPMI support
- Redundant power supplies
- Extensions:
- XAct1110 (90075195) - Intel Xeon D-2700 Processor-Based ATX-Class Server Motherboard with Security FPGA, Dual 100GbE, and Two PCIe Expansion Sites
- XTend218 (90072500) - Debug Module/Cable with Serial/I²C/USB/JTAG/SPI and Power Supply Programming
- Temperature Ranges: Operating temperature range of 0 °C to TBD (contact factory for details); Storage temperature of -40 °C to +85 °C ambient
- Conformal coating available as an ordering option for the motherboard
- X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP for Xeon-D subsystems
- Linux Yocto BSP for Versal subsystem
- Contact factory for additional operating system support
For more information, visit the XPand9020 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the XPand9020 data sheet, click here.
- For more on X-ES’ Intel Xeon Ice Lake-D offerings, click here.
- To learn about the XPand9011, click here.
- For more on X-ES’ BSP, click here.
- For sales information, click here.
Featured Companies
Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)
Verona, Wisconsin 53593