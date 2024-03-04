PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: X-ES XPand9020 Intel Xeon D-2700 processor-based 2U rackmount server

This week’s product, Extreme Engineering Solutions’ (X-ES’) XPand9020 2U rackmount server, features dual Intel Xeon D-2700 series (formerly Ice Lake-D) processors with a tightly coupled Xilinx Versal Prime VM1402 security ACAP, and two 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports. It is targeted at secure networking and computationally heavy aerospace and defense applications in extreme environments.

Supporting a standard 2U rackmount form factor with four PCI Express Gen4-capable expansion sites across seven slots, the XPand9020 is an open systems architecture design. The device also has ruggedization features that enable performance in environmentally challenging applications without modifications or enhancements.

Intel Advantage

The Intel Xeon D-2700 processors are power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC) packages with integrated 40 Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed connectivity. Offering significant improvements over existing Xeon D processors in terms of sheer processing power and memory density, Ice Lake-D technology is ideal for computationally heavy applications. With native temperature support between -40 °C up to +85 °C and featuring high-density BGA packages, these processors are built to support rugged applications in more diverse conditions than ever before.

Xeon D-2700 series High Core Count (CCC) products provide maximum processing capabilities in up to 20 cores for high-performance computing with four memory channels.

These new processors come with full support from Intel’s Internet of Things Group (IoTG). Intel has committed to 15-year availability for this new family of processors, making them a reliable component in solutions for years to come.

FPGA Highlights

Xilinx Versal Prime VM1402 security ACAP

16 GB LPDDR4 ECC SDRAM

External Gigabit Ethernet interface to SFP cage

512 MB configuration flash

One x8 PCI Express Gen3-capable interface to each processor subsystem (two total)

Other Features

Four PCI Express expansion sites across seven slots

Ruggedized design

Up to 128 GB of DDR4 ECC SDRAM across four channels per socket, for a total of 256 GB

Two 100 Gigabit Ethernet ports

Three 3.5-inch hot-swap SATA drive bays

Four RS-232 serial ports

IPMI support

Redundant power supplies

Extensions: XAct1110 (90075195) - Intel Xeon D-2700 Processor-Based ATX-Class Server Motherboard with Security FPGA, Dual 100GbE, and Two PCIe Expansion Sites XTend218 (90072500) - Debug Module/Cable with Serial/I²C/USB/JTAG/SPI and Power Supply Programming

Temperature Ranges: Operating temperature range of 0 °C to TBD (contact factory for details); Storage temperature of -40 ° C to +85 ° C ambient

Conformal coating available as an ordering option for the motherboard

X-ES Enterprise Linux (XEL) BSP for Xeon-D subsystems

Linux Yocto BSP for Versal subsystem

Contact factory for additional operating system support

For more information, visit the XPand9020 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

