Rugged computing to be installed on SOCOM SkyWarden planes by ZMicro

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy ZMicro

SAN DEIGO, California. ZMicro will provide rugged computing solutions for AT-802U Sky Warden planes on behalf of manufacturer L3Harris for the U.S. Special Operations Command's Armed Overwatch program, ZMicro announced in a statement.

ZMicro will install two ZM3 ultra-lightweight servers that are intended for situational awareness and mission management. They use optical fiber to connect to a storage docking unit in the cockpit, which has four ZMicro TranzPak 1 ultra-compact NVMe drives, the statement reads.

SOCOM uses Sky Warden planes in "austere, disaggregated combat environments with limited infrastructure" to perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, the statement adds.

The company says the ZM3 uses a Type 7 COM Express module to support a 16 Core Intel Xeon D Processor with up to 96G DDR4 RAM.

"It accommodates double-wide COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] high-end graphics cards and an additional PCI [peripheral component interconnect] Express card for custom user expansion," it adds.