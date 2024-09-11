Rugged Test Chassis for

VPX / SOSA Aligned Payloads

LCR’s Rugged Test Systems our, RTS line mesh functional and environmental testing in a demonstration chassis that is deployment capable. Each chassis is designed for functional testing and demonstration at or near application-level environments. Unique to our RTS chassis line is the capability to serve as a development / demonstration / deployment chassis as developers walk through the system realization process. The demonstration and test stage is made possible by the modular design of the chassis which enables access for iterative backplane profile and I/O panel configuration testing using cabled connections. When the final backplane artwork and I/O panel are ready for testing, the base RTS modular design allows for streamlined migration to the deployment ready chassis.

A first in the industry, the RTS chassis allows integrators to move system development efforts from the lab to the field quickly. The base section of each chassis is designed to meet full mil specifications for deployed air and ground assets. Each is an air over conduction cooled design intended for VITA 48.2 conduction cooled modules. They are designed to meet MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, and MIL-S-901D environmental standards – capabilities that are field proven through installed equipment performance using the LCR ATR line. Cooling for up to a total dissipated power of 850W conditions dependent.

FEATURES

RTS chassis versions support VPX / SOSA aligned systems for 3, 6 and 10 total plug in cards

Enables rapid reconfiguration for multiple test phases

Supports 3U VPX and SOSA Aligned Conduction Cooled VITA 48.2 modules

High speed 40Gb and 100Gb dedicated backplanes

Conduction cooled with air assist for up to 850W payload TDP

Our experienced and engaging staff can provide payload integration that enables out of the box installation and testing of your application specific hardware and software. LCR offers:

Inquire about other board plug in card counts

Complete development to deployment products and services

Proven designs for VPX and SOSA-aligned board payloads

Streamlined systems development efforts

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

