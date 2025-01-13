SAVE Compliant Chassis for VPX and SOSA Aligned Systems

Dual Chassis Design For Added Operational Flexibility

SAVE (Standardized A-Kit / Vehicle Envelope) compliant systems ensure component compatibility, upgradability and efficiency in integrating mission systems into army ground vehicles by defining uniform interfaces, physical dimensions, and power requirements. SAVE promotes modularity, reduces costs, and streamlines upgrades across diverse platforms in defense applications.

LCR’s VE02 chassis broadens the utility of the SAVE standard by enabling dual 4-slot plus power supply VPX SOSA-aligned systems to fit within the SAVE envelope for Army ground vehicles. The design facilitates complementary operational or redundancy requirements within the SAVE envelope. Individual cooling systems provide added thermal protection for high power dissipating systems in high speed applications.

The custom backplanes support 3U VPX SOSA aligned payload architectures common to systems conforming to the standard and the V02 supports the complete connector complement under the standard. Dual 4 payload and 1 power supply backplanes enable use of commonly applied SOSA aligned modules and their associated profiles. It is specifically designed to accommodate integrated payload combinations in SAVE deployment chassis including Ethernet switch, I/O intensive SBC, radial clock and compute intensive full aperture FPGA/RF cards. The rugged design is intended for deployment in a wide range of C5ISR applications as noted in the SAVE standard.

VE02 meets SAVE dimensional requirements: 9.3” (H), 15.9 (W) x 16.1"

Facilitates complementary operational or redundancy requirements within the SAVE envelope

Individual cooling systems provide thermal protection for high power systems

