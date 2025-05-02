Military Embedded Systems

VX3060-S2 3U VPX SBC

SOSA-Aligned. U.S. Assembled. Mission-Ready.

Proudly assembled in the U.S.A., the VX3060-S2 is a high-performance 3U VPX single board computer (SBC) designed to meet the most demanding military and aerospace applications. Built around a powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, it delivers the compute density, graphics performance, and reliability required at the tactical edge.
Developed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, the VX3060-S2 provides long-term availability, high-speed I/O, and system-level flexibility.

Key Features

  • Intel® 11th Gen Core™ Quad-Core Processor
    For AI, CVGIP (Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing), and DSP workloads
  • 12–28W Low Power Envelope
    Ideal for rugged environments with tight thermal or power constraints
  • AVX-512 & VNNI Support
    Specialized instructions for advanced AI inference and signal processing
  • Gen12 GPU with 96 Execution Units
    Supports 8K multi-head display and GPGPU via OpenCL
  • Versatile I/O
    USB-C, M.2 sockets, XMC expansion, and multi-speed Ethernet (1G/2.5G/10G/25G with TSN)
  • Long-Term Support
    15-year availability, with CPU SKU rated for 100% active-duty cycles over 10+ years
  • Built-In Test Support
    PBIT, CBIT, and SEC-Line features for increased system reliability

SOSA™-Aligned & OpenVPX Compatible
The VX3060-S2 supports multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX profiles:

  • SLT3-PAY-2F2U-14.2.3
  • SLT3-PAY-1F1F2U-14.2.4
  • SLT3-PAY-1F1U-14.2.10

Available in two main I/O variants—choose between three rear ETH BaseT ports or dual 10GBase-KR for maximum system design flexibility.

Why Kontron Defense
Kontron is your trusted U.S. defense partner, offering:

  • End-to-end solutions: hardware, software, and system integration
  • Local, ITAR-compliant EMS services
  • Decades of experience in mission-critical systems engineering

Kontron

9477 Waples Street
San Diego, CA 92121
Website
[email protected]
