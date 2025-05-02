VX3060-S2 3U VPX SBC

VX3060-S2 3U VPX SBCEletter Product
SOSA-Aligned. U.S. Assembled. Mission-Ready.
Proudly assembled in the U.S.A., the VX3060-S2 is a high-performance 3U VPX single board computer (SBC) designed to meet the most demanding military and aerospace applications. Built around a powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, it delivers the compute density, graphics performance, and reliability required at the tactical edge.
Developed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, the VX3060-S2 provides long-term availability, high-speed I/O, and system-level flexibility.
Key Features
- Intel® 11th Gen Core™ Quad-Core Processor
For AI, CVGIP (Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing), and DSP workloads
- 12–28W Low Power Envelope
Ideal for rugged environments with tight thermal or power constraints
- AVX-512 & VNNI Support
Specialized instructions for advanced AI inference and signal processing
- Gen12 GPU with 96 Execution Units
Supports 8K multi-head display and GPGPU via OpenCL
- Versatile I/O
USB-C, M.2 sockets, XMC expansion, and multi-speed Ethernet (1G/2.5G/10G/25G with TSN)
- Long-Term Support
15-year availability, with CPU SKU rated for 100% active-duty cycles over 10+ years
- Built-In Test Support
PBIT, CBIT, and SEC-Line features for increased system reliability
SOSA™-Aligned & OpenVPX Compatible
The VX3060-S2 supports multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX profiles:
- SLT3-PAY-2F2U-14.2.3
- SLT3-PAY-1F1F2U-14.2.4
- SLT3-PAY-1F1U-14.2.10
Available in two main I/O variants—choose between three rear ETH BaseT ports or dual 10GBase-KR for maximum system design flexibility.
Why Kontron Defense
Kontron is your trusted U.S. defense partner, offering:
- End-to-end solutions: hardware, software, and system integration
- Local, ITAR-compliant EMS services
- Decades of experience in mission-critical systems engineering
Learn More About the VX3060-S2