VX3060-S2 3U VPX SBC

Eletter Product

SOSA-Aligned. U.S. Assembled. Mission-Ready.

Proudly assembled in the U.S.A., the VX3060-S2 is a high-performance 3U VPX single board computer (SBC) designed to meet the most demanding military and aerospace applications. Built around a powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, it delivers the compute density, graphics performance, and reliability required at the tactical edge.

Developed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard, the VX3060-S2 provides long-term availability, high-speed I/O, and system-level flexibility.

Key Features

Intel® 11th Gen Core™ Quad-Core Processor

For AI, CVGIP (Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing), and DSP workloads

For AI, CVGIP (Computer Vision, Graphics, and Image Processing), and DSP workloads 12–28W Low Power Envelope

Ideal for rugged environments with tight thermal or power constraints

Ideal for rugged environments with tight thermal or power constraints AVX-512 & VNNI Support

Specialized instructions for advanced AI inference and signal processing

Specialized instructions for advanced AI inference and signal processing Gen12 GPU with 96 Execution Units

Supports 8K multi-head display and GPGPU via OpenCL

Supports 8K multi-head display and GPGPU via OpenCL Versatile I/O

USB-C, M.2 sockets, XMC expansion, and multi-speed Ethernet (1G/2.5G/10G/25G with TSN)

USB-C, M.2 sockets, XMC expansion, and multi-speed Ethernet (1G/2.5G/10G/25G with TSN) Long-Term Support

15-year availability, with CPU SKU rated for 100% active-duty cycles over 10+ years

15-year availability, with CPU SKU rated for 100% active-duty cycles over 10+ years Built-In Test Support

PBIT, CBIT, and SEC-Line features for increased system reliability

SOSA™-Aligned & OpenVPX Compatible

The VX3060-S2 supports multiple VITA 65 OpenVPX profiles:

SLT3-PAY-2F2U-14.2.3

SLT3-PAY-1F1F2U-14.2.4

SLT3-PAY-1F1U-14.2.10

Available in two main I/O variants—choose between three rear ETH BaseT ports or dual 10GBase-KR for maximum system design flexibility.

Why Kontron Defense

Kontron is your trusted U.S. defense partner, offering:

End-to-end solutions : hardware, software, and system integration

: hardware, software, and system integration Local, ITAR-compliant EMS services

Decades of experience in mission-critical systems engineering

Learn More About the VX3060-S2

