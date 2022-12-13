Active protection system market to grow by $1.5 billion over next 5 years: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, New York. The active protection system (APS) market will increase by $1.5 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% due to the development of advanced combat systems and rising deployment of next-generation countermeasures and decoys, a new report predicts.

The report, from Technavio, involved the analysis of 15 major vendors, including defense contractors like Cobham, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace INdustries, Lockheed Martin, Rafael, Raytheon, and Thales.

In particular, the report highlighted a demand for soft-kill systems.

"The high demand for soft-kill self-protection systems due to increased investment in the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) method of electronic warfare countermeasures and the counter-unmanned aerial system is the factor responsible for the expansion of the soft-kill category (C-UAS)," the report states. "Soft-kill systems work by hiding the protected vehicle from guided weapons or by modifying their guidance with radiation. Hence it can be seen that the soft-kill segment of the worldwide active protection system market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period."