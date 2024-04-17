Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous security drone to be jointly developed by Draganfly, Knightscope

News

April 17, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Draganfly

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California. Knightscope and Draganfly will collaborate to integrate Knightscope's Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and emergency communications products with Draganfly's drones, Draganfly announced in a statement.

The partnership is intended to enhance the functionality of Knightscope's emergency communications platforms and its Security Operations Center user interface, with the aim of providing a comprehensive surveillance and security system capable of rapid deployment and multimodal operation, the statement reads.

Draganfly drones will be equipped to perform aerial surveillance and monitoring, capable of being dispatched in real-time to assess situations from above, complementing Knightscope's ground-based technologies, the company says.

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Test
Topic Tags
Avionics
