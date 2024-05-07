BlueHalo, Kraken partner to develop autonomous uncrewed surface vessel

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Blue Halo/Kraken

ARLINGTON, Virginia and LONDON, United Kingdom. BlueHalo and Kraken Technology Group have formed a strategic partnership to advance autonomous maritime operations by integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies into uncrewed maritime vehicles, the companies announced in a statement.

The partnership will involve BlueHalo's autonomous mission systems with AI/ML technology incorporated into several of Kraken’s vessels, including the K3 SCOUT USV, the K4 MANTA USSV, and the K5 KRAKEN Gunship, the statement reads. These integrations are intended to drive advancements in maritime autonomy and develop new capabilities for addressing national security concerns, the companies say.

Additionally, BlueHalo's Titan and SkyView Radio Frequency (RF)-based technologies will be used as counter-uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) payloads within the Kraken vessel portfolio -- an integration that aims to enhance mobile, maritime UAS detection and defeat capabilities, according to the statement.

“This expansion into the maritime domain is one of several initiatives we have been planning as part of our long-term strategic vision," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "The ability to rapidly and seamlessly adapt current leading technologies to adjacent domains allows us to out innovate adversaries and extend BlueHalo’s ring of protection."

