Military Embedded Systems

Command-and-control, autonomous systems to be displayed at AUSA by Anduril

News

October 10, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

WASHINGTON, D.C. Anduril will display a new system and several existing technologies at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting & Exposition next week, the company announced in a statement.

Among the systems listed for the booth are NGC2, described as the Army’s Next Generation Command and Control program that was exercised in live-fire events with the 4th Infantry Division, the statement reads.

The company also plans to show autonomous platforms Altius and Barracuda, which the statement says are intended to provide scalable unmanned capability across domains. Voyager, a rugged edge computing platform for on-the-move command and control, and Menace-X and Menace-T, modular C4 systems for distributed operations, will also be on display, the company says.

Anduril said it will unveil a new system at Booth #3747 on the first day of the show, the statement adds.

