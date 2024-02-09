Military Embedded Systems

Controllers for multiple drones to be provided to Marine Corps by AeroVironment

News

February 09, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a contract from Advanced Technology International (ATI), managed by the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL), to provide devices that can control multiple drones, the company announced in a statement.

AeroVironment will supply prototype Tomahawk Grip Tab Active (Grip TA) controllers and corresponding test kits under this agreement. These systems, which are integrated into the larger Kinesis Ecosystem, support multi-domain, multi-vehicle operations through a unified user interface in order to reduce operator workload, the company says.

The Kinesis Ecosystem includes more than 20 robotic systems and various AI-enhanced capabilities. The Grip TA controllers, which provide a common controller for tactical robotic systems, are designed to enhance operator efficiency and enable new functionalities such as fire control and sensor-to-shooter coordination, the statement reads.

