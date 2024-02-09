Controllers for multiple drones to be provided to Marine Corps by AeroVironment

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a contract from Advanced Technology International (ATI), managed by the U.S. Marine Corps Warfighting Lab (MCWL), to provide devices that can control multiple drones, the company announced in a statement.

AeroVironment will supply prototype Tomahawk Grip Tab Active (Grip TA) controllers and corresponding test kits under this agreement. These systems, which are integrated into the larger Kinesis Ecosystem, support multi-domain, multi-vehicle operations through a unified user interface in order to reduce operator workload, the company says.

The Kinesis Ecosystem includes more than 20 robotic systems and various AI-enhanced capabilities. The Grip TA controllers, which provide a common controller for tactical robotic systems, are designed to enhance operator efficiency and enable new functionalities such as fire control and sensor-to-shooter coordination, the statement reads.