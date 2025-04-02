HII to spotlight ships and technologies during Sea-Air-Space 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy HII SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Shipbuilding and maritime services giant HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) is set to showcase its technologies and capabilities at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to company information, HII’s U.S. national-security mission is that of delivering critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML, and synthetic training.

In a recent panel discussion hosted by the Hudson Institute, HII Mission Technologies officials and Vice Adm. Robert M. Gaucher, commander of Naval Submarine Forces, Submarine Force Atlantic and Allied Submarine Command, discussed the benefits of launching unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) from submarines. According to the company's account of the discussion, the panel focused on how crewed and uncrewed teaming and advanced electronic warfare (EW) are redefining undersea dominance.

“About a decade ago, we came up with the term ‘dull, dirty and dangerous,’” Gaucher said. “I can send the vehicle off to go do that … The possibilities to how these unmanned vehicles can help us is really endless.”

During the panel discussion, Duane Fotheringham, president of the Uncrewed Systems group at HII Mission Technologies, said: “One of the great strengths of robotic and autonomous systems is their ability to go off and do those dull, dirty, dangerous missions. They can work in contested environments. They can be brought into an area covertly with a submarine and expand the reach of the submarine -- one or more vehicles going out and being an off-board sensor network for the submarines.” During the panel, Matt Britton, director of the electronic systems portfolio in Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group, also discussed the integration of sensors and communication systems in unmanned systems, emphasizing the importance of open standards.

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit HII at Booth #923.