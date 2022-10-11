Military Embedded Systems

Long-range precision guidance kit for missiles passes milestone test

News

October 11, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. BAE Systems reports a successful test of its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit (LR-PGK) for 155 mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, with the firing trial demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. 

The LR-PGK -- which is intended to improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles by combining antijam GPS sensors with control planes that enable projectile maneuverability throughout flight -- are designed to be compatible with existing and future artillery projectiles. The ERCA survivability tests are a critical milestone for LR-PGK, as the propellant blast, gun-barrel pressure, and muzzle velocity put a strain on the system's resiliency. 

James McDonough, LR-PGK program director, said of the test: “The LR-PGK has demonstrated its ability to help the U.S. Army deliver accurate fires up to 70 kilometers (43.49 miles) and meet mission objectives with fewer shots. Adding precision guidance to standard munitions enables our customers to engage targets with greater efficiency and reduce collateral damage.”

 

