Manned-unmanned teaming software to be explored by Singapore, Anduril

March 20, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Stock image

SINGAPORE. The Singapore Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA), the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), and Anduril Industries have entered a partnership to explore mission autonomy for manned-unmanned teaming, Anduril announced in a statement.

The collaboration will examine how manned and unmanned systems can operate together to enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making for warfighters, the statement reads. The effort will utilize Anduril’s Lattice for Mission Autonomy software platform to develop collaborative autonomous behaviors for integration into autonomous systems.

The project will include a series of simulation demonstrations over the next year to validate the software and autonomous behaviors, the company says. The agreement, which marks Anduril’s first international partnership for Lattice for Mission Autonomy, was announced during the Singapore Defence Technology Summit 2025.

