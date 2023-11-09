Maritime surveillance tech demonstrated at Indo Pacific 2023

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne SYDNEY, Australia. Teledyne FLIR Defense introduced its latest maritime surveillance technology, the SeaFLIR 240-EP, at the Indo Pacific 2023 conference at the International Convention Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The SeaFLIR 240-EP is designed for at-sea operations and missions including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue, and special operations, and it can be used on naval combatant craft as well as unmanned surface vessels, the company says.

The system has been selected for integration onto tactical boats by The Whiskey Project Group, a Sydney-based contractor that recently secured a contract to supply the U.S. Marines in the Pacific, the statement reads.