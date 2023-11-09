Military Embedded Systems

Maritime surveillance tech demonstrated at Indo Pacific 2023

News

November 09, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne

SYDNEY, Australia. Teledyne FLIR Defense introduced its latest maritime surveillance technology, the SeaFLIR 240-EP, at the Indo Pacific 2023 conference at the International Convention Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The SeaFLIR 240-EP is designed for at-sea operations and missions including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), search and rescue, and special operations, and it can be used on naval combatant craft as well as unmanned surface vessels, the company says.

The system has been selected for integration onto tactical boats by The Whiskey Project Group, a Sydney-based contractor that recently secured a contract to supply the U.S. Marines in the Pacific, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms