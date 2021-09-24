Military Embedded Systems

MicroKestrel wide-area sensor for tethered UAS to be unveiled at AUSA

News

September 24, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Logos Technologies photo.

FAIRFAX, Va. Logos Technologies, company specializing in wide-area motion imagery (WAMI), announced that it will be unveiling its new MicroKestrel sensor for small, tethered, multirotor-type unmanned aerial systems (UASs) at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Meeting & Exposition, in Washington, D.C.

When mounted on a tethered UAS and hovering at 200 feet, the company claims that a single MicroKestrel can image three square kilometers, tracking every vehicle and detecting every moving dismount within its 180-degree field of regard.

The company also claims that the WAMI system is designed to cue high-definition video cameras for close-in inspection in the instance that an operator requires a positive identification of a target.

Officials claim that these sensors will be able to go on tethered UAVs or free-flying UAVs that have been connected to a third-party tethering station. This is intended to greatly expand the types of operators who will be able to use WAMI.

Logos Technologies will be showcasing MicroKestrel and other sensor systems at the company’s booth (No. 1143) at AUSA, October 11-13.

