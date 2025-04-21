Military Embedded Systems

Mine countermeasures technology demonstrated in U.S.-ROK exercise off Korean coast

News

April 21, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mine countermeasures technology demonstrated in U.S.-ROK exercise off Korean coast
U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Jacob Kinnear

AT SEA, South Korea. The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded a bilateral mine countermeasures exercise known as Korean Spring Exercise on April 16, aimed at enhancing combined proficiency in mine warfare operations, the U.S. Navy announced in a statement.

The 10-day training event, held off South Korea’s southeastern coast, involved coordinated mine hunting, detection, and neutralization, including underwater detonations of simulated mines. The exercise emphasized joint planning and execution, with commanders from U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 (MCMRON 7) and ROKN Mine Squadron 52 directing bilateral tasking, the statement reads.

Participating U.S. assets included the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, two MH-53E helicopters, and MCMRON 7 staff. ROKN contributed multiple minehunter and minelayer vessels, a patrol boat, a submarine, an MH-60 helicopter, and explosive ordnance disposal units.

The exercise took place in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, which regularly hosts combined drills with allies in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy says.

Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
F-35 image courtesy Honeywell
News
F-35 power- and thermal-management system marks 1 million flight hours

April 22, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
LTAMDS radar enters production phase following U.S. Army approval

April 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via Shield AI
News
Autonomy debrief tool to be integrated into Shield AI’s Hivemind platform

April 16, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
Missile defense satellite payload production facility expanded by L3Harris

April 21, 2025

More Comms