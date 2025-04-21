Mine countermeasures technology demonstrated in U.S.-ROK exercise off Korean coast

AT SEA, South Korea. The U.S. Navy and Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) concluded a bilateral mine countermeasures exercise known as Korean Spring Exercise on April 16, aimed at enhancing combined proficiency in mine warfare operations, the U.S. Navy announced in a statement.

The 10-day training event, held off South Korea’s southeastern coast, involved coordinated mine hunting, detection, and neutralization, including underwater detonations of simulated mines. The exercise emphasized joint planning and execution, with commanders from U.S. Navy Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 (MCMRON 7) and ROKN Mine Squadron 52 directing bilateral tasking, the statement reads.

Participating U.S. assets included the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, two MH-53E helicopters, and MCMRON 7 staff. ROKN contributed multiple minehunter and minelayer vessels, a patrol boat, a submarine, an MH-60 helicopter, and explosive ordnance disposal units.

The exercise took place in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, which regularly hosts combined drills with allies in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy says.