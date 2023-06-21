Military Embedded Systems

Patroller tactical drones to be supplied to Greek Army by Safran

June 21, 2023

Photo courtesy Safran

LE BOURGET, France. Safran Electronics & Defense will upgrade the Greek Army's drone fleet through the addition of four new Patroller tactical drones, following a selection process coordinated by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), according to Safran.

The Patroller drone system uses technology primarily centered around navigation systems, onboard electronics, and optronics within the field of tactical drone systems. The Patroller drones are designed for intelligence missions on behalf of armies and homeland security forces, and the drone system benefits from technological advancements made during the continuous deployment of the Sperwer tactical drone system over the past nine years in Afghanistan, the company says.

In February 2023, the Patroller became the first tactical drone system to be officially certified to NATO airworthiness standard STANAG 4671, a prerequisite for protection and homeland security missions, according to the company.

